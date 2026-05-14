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Heavy Rains, Winds Leave 30 Dead in India’s Uttar Pradesh
(MENAFN) Ferocious winds and torrential rains tore through India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday, killing at least 30 people and injuring dozens more across multiple districts, officials confirmed.
The deadliest toll emerged from Bhadohi district, where 15 people lost their lives and eight sustained injuries across a series of separate storm-related incidents. Shailesh Kumar, a senior civil official, attributed the fatalities to collapsed trees and toppled electrical poles brought down by the force of the winds.
Fatehpur district recorded the second-highest casualties, with nine people killed and 16 others wounded after a violent storm swept through the area.
Budaun reported five additional deaths tied to the storm, while one fatality was confirmed in Sonbhadra district, according to Indian media.
Authorities moved swiftly to reassure the public, with police posting on the US social media platform X in the early hours of Thursday that "Teams of administrative officials are continuously monitoring the affected areas."
The storm system's reach extended beyond Uttar Pradesh, with heavy rainfall battering parts of the capital New Delhi and disrupting air travel operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, compounding the crisis across the region.
The deadliest toll emerged from Bhadohi district, where 15 people lost their lives and eight sustained injuries across a series of separate storm-related incidents. Shailesh Kumar, a senior civil official, attributed the fatalities to collapsed trees and toppled electrical poles brought down by the force of the winds.
Fatehpur district recorded the second-highest casualties, with nine people killed and 16 others wounded after a violent storm swept through the area.
Budaun reported five additional deaths tied to the storm, while one fatality was confirmed in Sonbhadra district, according to Indian media.
Authorities moved swiftly to reassure the public, with police posting on the US social media platform X in the early hours of Thursday that "Teams of administrative officials are continuously monitoring the affected areas."
The storm system's reach extended beyond Uttar Pradesh, with heavy rainfall battering parts of the capital New Delhi and disrupting air travel operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, compounding the crisis across the region.
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