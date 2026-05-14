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Trump, Xi Hold Two-Hour Meeting in Beijing
(MENAFN) A closely watched closed-door summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stretched beyond two hours Thursday at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, a White House official confirmed, as the world's two dominant powers signaled a potential reset in relations.
Xi received Trump with a formal welcoming ceremony, where Chinese children lined the path of the two leaders, waving both American and Chinese flags in a carefully choreographed display of diplomatic pageantry.
In opening remarks, Trump struck a notably optimistic tone, telling Xi that relations between Washington and Beijing are on course to become "better than ever before." He went on to lavish repeated praise on Xi's leadership and China's trajectory under his governance.
Xi responded in kind, calling on both nations to reframe their relationship in cooperative rather than competitive terms.
"We should help each other succeed, prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along in the new era," Xi said, adding that Washington and Beijing should be "partners, not rivals."
The substantive agenda was wide-ranging and consequential — spanning the Middle East conflict, the perennially sensitive question of Taiwan, and the economic fault lines of trade and tariffs that have long strained ties between the two powers.
The visit carries notable historical weight: it marks the first official trip to China by a sitting US president since Trump himself made the journey in 2017 during his first term in office.
Xi received Trump with a formal welcoming ceremony, where Chinese children lined the path of the two leaders, waving both American and Chinese flags in a carefully choreographed display of diplomatic pageantry.
In opening remarks, Trump struck a notably optimistic tone, telling Xi that relations between Washington and Beijing are on course to become "better than ever before." He went on to lavish repeated praise on Xi's leadership and China's trajectory under his governance.
Xi responded in kind, calling on both nations to reframe their relationship in cooperative rather than competitive terms.
"We should help each other succeed, prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along in the new era," Xi said, adding that Washington and Beijing should be "partners, not rivals."
The substantive agenda was wide-ranging and consequential — spanning the Middle East conflict, the perennially sensitive question of Taiwan, and the economic fault lines of trade and tariffs that have long strained ties between the two powers.
The visit carries notable historical weight: it marks the first official trip to China by a sitting US president since Trump himself made the journey in 2017 during his first term in office.
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