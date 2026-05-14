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BRICS Diplomats Hold Talks in New Delhi Amid Iran War
(MENAFN) Senior diplomats from the BRICS bloc gathered Thursday in the Indian capital for a high-stakes two-day summit, convening against the volatile backdrop of the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign against fellow member Iran.
India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is chairing the ministerial gathering, welcoming foreign ministers and heads of delegation from across the 11-nation coalition, which traces its origins to 2009–2010 when Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa formed its founding core. The group has since expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.
Officials confirmed that the assembled diplomats will "exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest" throughout the proceedings.
Notably absent is Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who remains in Beijing as China hosts US President Donald Trump for a bilateral summit with President Xi Jinping — a scheduling conflict that has kept one of BRICS' most influential voices from the table.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is, however, present at the talks, underscoring the geopolitical weight of Tehran's membership at a moment when the US-Israeli conflict with Iran — which erupted on Feb. 28 — continues despite a current ceasefire.
The diplomats are also scheduled to hold a joint audience with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a collective ministerial session set for Friday to be followed by a formal joint statement.
The summit carries considerable strategic significance. BRICS nations collectively account for more than 40% of the world's population and over 32% of global GDP — a bloc increasingly asserting itself through alternative financial frameworks, reduced dependence on the US dollar, and stronger Global South representation within international institutions, directly challenging Western-led governance structures.
India's presidency operates under the guiding theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is chairing the ministerial gathering, welcoming foreign ministers and heads of delegation from across the 11-nation coalition, which traces its origins to 2009–2010 when Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa formed its founding core. The group has since expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.
Officials confirmed that the assembled diplomats will "exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest" throughout the proceedings.
Notably absent is Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who remains in Beijing as China hosts US President Donald Trump for a bilateral summit with President Xi Jinping — a scheduling conflict that has kept one of BRICS' most influential voices from the table.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is, however, present at the talks, underscoring the geopolitical weight of Tehran's membership at a moment when the US-Israeli conflict with Iran — which erupted on Feb. 28 — continues despite a current ceasefire.
The diplomats are also scheduled to hold a joint audience with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a collective ministerial session set for Friday to be followed by a formal joint statement.
The summit carries considerable strategic significance. BRICS nations collectively account for more than 40% of the world's population and over 32% of global GDP — a bloc increasingly asserting itself through alternative financial frameworks, reduced dependence on the US dollar, and stronger Global South representation within international institutions, directly challenging Western-led governance structures.
India's presidency operates under the guiding theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
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