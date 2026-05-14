403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Senior Research Strategist at Pepperstone
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) DIG–ST – Despite a brief wobble over hotter-than-expected US PPI figures, stocks rallied once again yesterday, while Treasuries sold-off as the 30-year yield cleared 5%. Today, UK GDP & US jobless claims are eyed.
After a pause for breath on Tuesday, the risk rally resumed in earnest yesterday.
It must be s’id that there wasn’t an especially obvious catalyst for the upside that we saw, and which drove the S&P to a fresh record high, but in many respects this i’ a market that doesn’t need an explicit catalyst to rally. The bull case remains a robust one, with geopolitical de-escalation the working assumption, coupled with impressive earnings growth, and a return of AI euphoria. All three of those, clearly, being powerful tailwinds for risk assets that, for now, it is folly to fight.
In fact, it was the latter of these catalysts that was arguably the most important yesterday, with semiconductor names rebounding strongly, as those suffering from a bout of FOMO or FOMU bought into Tuesda’’s dip in earnest. Even so, I must admit that NVDA adding 200bln USD in market cap simply because the CEO jumped on Air Force One to join President Tr’mp’s visit to China is a little farcical, but there we are!
Speaking of that visit, thus far the visit has involved the leaders exchanging pleasantries, but relatively little by way of concrete developments. It is, of course, still early days on this front though, and participants will pay close attention to any headlines that do emerge from the summit as the session progresses.
Back to yesterday, and while it did ultimately prove to be a solid day for risk taking, there was a bit of a wobble early doors, after a much hotter than expected April US PPI print, with the headline metric having risen 6.0% YoY last month. That represents the fastest clip since the back end of 2022 and, while PPI officially stan‘s for ‘Producer Pr’ce Index’, it could also‘stand for ‘Pretty Pun’hy Inflation’ bas’d on yesterday’s data, which has led swaps to now fully price a 25bp Fed hike by this time next year.
We do need some caveats, though, and in any case my view remains that the bar to a hike is a very high one indeed, given that the Fed policy stance is already a restrictive one.
One other impact of the PPI figures was to spark a further sell-off at the long-end of the Treasury curve, with the benchmark 30-year yield rising further north of the 5% mark. Importantly, this now takes us int‘ what one c’uld call the ‘Trump pivot’ zone, given that the Admin’s sensitivity to higher long-term borrowing costs has seen a host of policy U-turns, typically on the issue of tariffs, over the last year or so, once yields have climbed into this region. We shall see if history repeats on this front.
Miraculously, on a day where Govvies sold-off across the board, Gilts actua’ly firmed! To be clear, this isn’t a reflection of the fact that the UK political psychodrama has come to an end, far from it actually, given reports that Health Secretary Wes Streeting could resign as soon as this morning to trigger a Labour leadership contest.
Instead, the rally yesterday was in large part a result of an unofficial‘‘tr’ce’ among Labour MPs, that there would be no leadership manoeuvring taking place that risked overshadowing the’King’s Speech, and with that subsequent lull in the news flow giving Gilts a bit of breathing space. Still, with the State Opening of Parliament now done and d‘sted, ‘norma’ service’ will probably resume today, with’PM Starmer’s departure still a‘ques’ion o‘ ⦣8217;when’ not ‘if’, in my book, and risks to both Gilts and the GBP hence continuing to tilt to the downside.
In terms of economic data, though, the April US retail sales report is the standout release. Headline sales are set to have risen 0.5% MoM last month, with the control group metric rising 0.4% MoM. One must remember, though, that the figures measure sales values, not volumes, hence the headline print at least continues to be skewed higher as a result of increased energy prices.
Besides that, we also receive the weekly US jobless claims data, which should show both the initial and continuing metrics remaining at historically low levels. In addition, this morning brings the first estimate on Q1 UK GDP, which should point to growth of 0.6% QoQ in the first three months of the year, though with political uncertainty mounting, and the negative demand shock of higher energy prices soon to make itself known, that is probably as good as things will get in terms of economic growth this year.
After a pause for breath on Tuesday, the risk rally resumed in earnest yesterday.
It must be s’id that there wasn’t an especially obvious catalyst for the upside that we saw, and which drove the S&P to a fresh record high, but in many respects this i’ a market that doesn’t need an explicit catalyst to rally. The bull case remains a robust one, with geopolitical de-escalation the working assumption, coupled with impressive earnings growth, and a return of AI euphoria. All three of those, clearly, being powerful tailwinds for risk assets that, for now, it is folly to fight.
In fact, it was the latter of these catalysts that was arguably the most important yesterday, with semiconductor names rebounding strongly, as those suffering from a bout of FOMO or FOMU bought into Tuesda’’s dip in earnest. Even so, I must admit that NVDA adding 200bln USD in market cap simply because the CEO jumped on Air Force One to join President Tr’mp’s visit to China is a little farcical, but there we are!
Speaking of that visit, thus far the visit has involved the leaders exchanging pleasantries, but relatively little by way of concrete developments. It is, of course, still early days on this front though, and participants will pay close attention to any headlines that do emerge from the summit as the session progresses.
Back to yesterday, and while it did ultimately prove to be a solid day for risk taking, there was a bit of a wobble early doors, after a much hotter than expected April US PPI print, with the headline metric having risen 6.0% YoY last month. That represents the fastest clip since the back end of 2022 and, while PPI officially stan‘s for ‘Producer Pr’ce Index’, it could also‘stand for ‘Pretty Pun’hy Inflation’ bas’d on yesterday’s data, which has led swaps to now fully price a 25bp Fed hike by this time next year.
We do need some caveats, though, and in any case my view remains that the bar to a hike is a very high one indeed, given that the Fed policy stance is already a restrictive one.
One other impact of the PPI figures was to spark a further sell-off at the long-end of the Treasury curve, with the benchmark 30-year yield rising further north of the 5% mark. Importantly, this now takes us int‘ what one c’uld call the ‘Trump pivot’ zone, given that the Admin’s sensitivity to higher long-term borrowing costs has seen a host of policy U-turns, typically on the issue of tariffs, over the last year or so, once yields have climbed into this region. We shall see if history repeats on this front.
Miraculously, on a day where Govvies sold-off across the board, Gilts actua’ly firmed! To be clear, this isn’t a reflection of the fact that the UK political psychodrama has come to an end, far from it actually, given reports that Health Secretary Wes Streeting could resign as soon as this morning to trigger a Labour leadership contest.
Instead, the rally yesterday was in large part a result of an unofficial‘‘tr’ce’ among Labour MPs, that there would be no leadership manoeuvring taking place that risked overshadowing the’King’s Speech, and with that subsequent lull in the news flow giving Gilts a bit of breathing space. Still, with the State Opening of Parliament now done and d‘sted, ‘norma’ service’ will probably resume today, with’PM Starmer’s departure still a‘ques’ion o‘ ⦣8217;when’ not ‘if’, in my book, and risks to both Gilts and the GBP hence continuing to tilt to the downside.
In terms of economic data, though, the April US retail sales report is the standout release. Headline sales are set to have risen 0.5% MoM last month, with the control group metric rising 0.4% MoM. One must remember, though, that the figures measure sales values, not volumes, hence the headline print at least continues to be skewed higher as a result of increased energy prices.
Besides that, we also receive the weekly US jobless claims data, which should show both the initial and continuing metrics remaining at historically low levels. In addition, this morning brings the first estimate on Q1 UK GDP, which should point to growth of 0.6% QoQ in the first three months of the year, though with political uncertainty mounting, and the negative demand shock of higher energy prices soon to make itself known, that is probably as good as things will get in terms of economic growth this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment