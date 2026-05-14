Viral Video: Bengaluru Woman Recalls Terrifying Cab Experience After Driver Refuses To Stop Car (WATCH)

A woman who was heading to the airport in Bengaluru described an unsettling taxi ride that made her feel scared during the day. She described in a thorough Instagram video how a disagreement about an AC taxi reservation suddenly became heated as the driver reportedly refused to stop the car despite her repeated requests.

The woman said that even though her father had advised her against making the video, she nevertheless made the decision to speak in public. She clarified that when travelling alone, she encouraged other women to be vigilant and know how to respond in awkward circumstances. The woman said that while going from Bengaluru to the airport for a journey to Patna, she had reserved an AC taxi through Rapido.

She stated at the start of the video that she often assesses a cab's "vibe" before boarding. She was uneasy as soon as she saw the car's partially tinted windows, but she nonetheless got inside the cab because she was running late.

She instructed the driver to turn on the air conditioning as soon as she was seated inside. She claims that the driver asked if she had really reserved an AC taxi. Then she looked at the app and gave him the booking details, making sure to say "AC Cab."

She told him,“Look, whether your AC is working or not, that is not my problem. That is your issue to deal with."

The woman said that if the AC wasn't functioning, she urged the driver to terminate the journey; however, when the driver reportedly refused to stop the taxi, things became serious. "He literally said, 'The cab isn't going to stop,'" she remembered.

The woman said she immediately felt unsafe after hearing the driver refuse to stop the vehicle. She claimed he told her,“Go ahead and call whoever you want; this cab isn't stopping now. It's going to keep going."

She then threatened to call the police after sharing her live location with a buddy who lived nearby. She claims that the cab was eventually stopped in the middle of the road by the driver.

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She got out of the cab as soon as it stopped and used the app to cancel the journey by contacting customer service. She also talked about how terrifying it felt, even though it was midday in a bustling metropolis.