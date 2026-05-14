Is Diljit Dosanjh Not Indian? Punjabi Singer's US Citizenship Reports Leave Fans Curious

Diljit Dosanjh got US citizenship in 2022 and has been travelling on a US passport since September of that year. This has sparked interest because he recently refused demands to enter Punjab politics and is strongly linked with the province.

Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer-actor who recently declined invitations to enter politics in Punjab, has apparently been travelling with a US passport since 2022. According to The Indian Express, the actor-singer received US citizenship that year and no longer has Indian citizenship.

According to the article, Dosanjh has been entering India with an e-visa since September 2022, suggesting he does not have an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. It further said that he utilised his US passport on his most recent journey to India.

The discovery has sparked interest, as Dosanjh is still one of the world's most recognised Indian-origin singers, with a large following in India and a public image inextricably linked to Punjabi identity and culture. Over the years, he has repeatedly referred to himself as "Main Hoon Punjab [I am Punjab]," a term that has become synonymous with his image. However, he has never openly discussed giving up Indian citizenship or obtaining US citizenship.

Interestingly, Dosanjh has continued to work significantly in Indian cinema despite supposedly becoming a US citizen. Earlier this year, he joined the cast of Border 2, playing Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to get the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration.

According to the article, Dosanjh's last Indian passport was granted in Mumbai in 2018, following a previous passport issued in Zambia. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, is supposedly a US citizen as well. He reportedly claimed his residence as a beautiful bungalow in California when applying for US citizenship.

The claim comes just days after a Punjab-based group of former IAS officers, defence people, and professionals openly asked Dosanjh to enter politics and run the state. The singer, however, declined the petition with a simple comment on X, saying, "Kadey v nahi. Mera kaam entertainment karna [Never. My only job is to entertain]."

Foreign persons seeking Indian citizenship must meet the residence criteria outlined in the Citizenship Act, including having resided in India for a specified number of years prior to applying.

Born in Punjab's Dosanjh Kalan village, Dosanjh rose to prominence with albums such as G.O.A.T., MoonChild Era, Ghost, and Ishq Da Uda Ada, among others, and went on to become one of the most well-known personalities in Punjabi cinema and music. He has achieved national notoriety with films like as Udta Punjab, as well as worldwide prominence through appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a Coachella performance.