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Storms, Torrential Rain Hit Northern India
(MENAFN) At least 30 individuals lost their lives late Wednesday after intense winds and torrential rainfall struck Uttar Pradesh in northern India, authorities confirmed. Fatalities were recorded across multiple districts as the harsh weather system caused widespread destruction.
In Bhadohi, 15 people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in separate storm-related accidents, according to senior civil administrator Shailesh Kumar. He explained that powerful gusts uprooted trees and knocked down electricity poles, resulting in numerous casualties.
A separate violent storm swept through Fatehpur, where nine more people were reported dead while 16 others suffered injuries.
"Teams of administrative officials are continuously monitoring the affected areas,” police stated on the US social media platform X early Thursday.
Additional fatalities were documented in Budaun, where five residents died in weather-related events, while another death was reported in Sonbhadra, according to a media outlet.
At the same time, rainfall also impacted parts of New Delhi, disrupting air traffic operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
In Bhadohi, 15 people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in separate storm-related accidents, according to senior civil administrator Shailesh Kumar. He explained that powerful gusts uprooted trees and knocked down electricity poles, resulting in numerous casualties.
A separate violent storm swept through Fatehpur, where nine more people were reported dead while 16 others suffered injuries.
"Teams of administrative officials are continuously monitoring the affected areas,” police stated on the US social media platform X early Thursday.
Additional fatalities were documented in Budaun, where five residents died in weather-related events, while another death was reported in Sonbhadra, according to a media outlet.
At the same time, rainfall also impacted parts of New Delhi, disrupting air traffic operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
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