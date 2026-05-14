WHO Warns Of Growing Rehabilitation Crisis In Gaza As Jordan Expands Support

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A recent World Health Organisation (WHO) report has highlighted the growing scale of rehabilitation needs in Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians continue to suffer from life-changing injuries amid severe shortages in medical and rehabilitation services.

According to the WHO report released in May, an estimated 172,043 people had been injured in Gaza between October 7, 2023 and April 1, 2026.

Of these, around 43,011 people, roughly 25 per cent of the injured and 2 per cent of Gaza's pre-conflict population, are believed to have sustained potentially life-changing injuries.

WHO estimated that between 49,462 and 55,914 injuries require long-term rehabilitation services, placing immense pressure on Gaza's already strained healthcare system.

More than 5,000 limb amputations are estimated to have taken place since October 2023, with children accounting for one in every five amputees, according to the report.

WHO noted that 4,667 injuries had been reported since its previous assessment in September 2025, including 1,943 injuries recorded after the ceasefire.

While emergency medical team data suggest a rise in less severe injuries during the ceasefire period, the organisation said that the trend does not significantly alter the overall rehabilitation estimates.

The report also warned that critical shortages of rehabilitation equipment, assistive products and specialised staff continue to hinder recovery efforts across Gaza.

“No rehabilitation facilities are fully functional,” WHO said, noting that all centres currently operate under severe constraints related to staffing, equipment or supplies.

The organisation added that no rehabilitation equipment, including exercise equipment for specialised facilities, entered Gaza between May 2024 and April 14, 2026.

The average waiting time for shipments containing assistive products reached 136 days as of mid-April this year.

More than 400 patients remain on waiting lists for specialised rehabilitation beds, while many admitted patients are discharged prematurely due to limited capacity, increasing the risk of permanent disability.

WHO stressed that rehabilitation needs extend beyond war-related injuries, warning that people living with chronic illnesses and disabilities remain especially vulnerable amid malnutrition, displacement and disrupted access to healthcare services.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that restrictions and coercive practices are further deepening humanitarian needs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the growing demand for psychosocial support services.

OCHA also reiterated calls for the protection of Palestinians in the West Bank in accordance with international law, stressing that perpetrators of violations must be held accountable.

Jordan has played a vital regional role in helping address Gaza's overwhelming rehabilitation and medical needs.

Under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Kingdom launched the“Jordanian Medical Corridor” initiative in March 2025.

Since March 4, 2025, a total of 2,422 individuals have been evacuated for treatment in Jordan and abroad, including 716 patients and 1,706 family companions.

The Kingdom continues to operate field hospitals inside Gaza that provide essential medical services and has launched specialised programmes such as the“Restoring Hope” initiative for prosthetics and amputee care.