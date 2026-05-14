Safadi, Bahraini Counterpart Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday received a phone call from Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Safadi and Zayani reaffirmed the“deep-rooted”, historic ties between the two kingdoms and a shared commitment to bolstering cooperation across various sectors to serve the interests of both nations and their peoples, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two ministers discussed regional developments and the implications of the dangerous escalation in the region.

They reviewed efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and restoring security and stability, based on addressing the root causes of friction and ensuring respect for international law, state sovereignty and the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.