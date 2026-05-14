Camtic Announces Third Edition Of 'Scaleup' Tech Program With ₡200 Millioninvestment

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The Chamber of Information and Communication Technologies (Camtic ) has officially opened its call for the third edition of Scale Up. This flagship support program for the technology sector returns this year with a significant boost, offering approximately ₡200 million in total support for burgeoning tech enterprises.

Scale Up is designed as a catalyst for tech startups, providing them with the necessary tools to reach business maturity. The program's core mission is to help local companies consolidate their operations, achieve success in international markets, and prepare for high-level investment opportunities.

Participants are groomed to approach various funding sources, including the Development Banking System (SBD), angel investors, venture capital funds, and traditional bank credits with a professional and scalable business model.

Key Enrollment Information

Registration Deadline: May 28

How to Apply: Visit the official Camtic registration link.

Inquiries: Contact... or via WhatsApp at 8989-8950.

The program is seeking founders and entrepreneurial teams who are already making waves in the digital economy. Specifically, Scale Up targets those who:

* Lead technology-based companies (ICT sector).

* Possess a track record within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

* Are currently in a growth phase and require strategic support to scale.

* Aim to professionalize their operations and expand into international markets.

The 2024 edition is backed by Conecta Latinoamérica (a regional program by Bridge for Billions) and receives financial support from BID Lab. Local allies such as the SBD and the College of Professionals in Informatics and Computing (CPIC) further strengthen the program's reach.

Selected entrepreneurs will undergo a rigorous six-month strategic journey, involving over 40 hours of specialized formation and direct mentorship from veteran industry leaders and tech experts.

The program's history speaks for itself. In its first edition, 24 startups successfully graduated, followed by 32 in the second. Since becoming an accredited Seed Capital Operating Agency for the SBD in 2023, Camtic has been instrumental in delivering nonreimbursable grants-up to ₡10 million per project-to help startups turn their visions into reality.

The post Camtic Announces Third Edition of 'ScaleUp' Tech Program with ₡200 MillionInvestment appeared first on The Costa Rica News.