Prime Melwa Unveils World Class Marina Living At Port City, Colombo

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Prime Melwa Port City (Pvt) Ltd yesterday signed the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Limited, marking a historic milestone in the realization of one of the most prestigious upcoming marina and waterfront developments at Port City Colombo.

Positioned as the only remaining marina and waterfront residential development within Port City Colombo, the project is set to deliver an extraordinary lifestyle experience unlike anything the region has witnessed before. Overlooking the iconic marina and the Indian Ocean, the development has been envisioned as an architectural masterpiece that will redefine luxury waterfront living in South Asia through iconic design, breathtaking views, world class amenities, and unparalleled exclusivity.

Set within one of the world's most ambitious and globally significant urban transformation initiatives, the project is poised to become a defining landmark in Colombo's evolving skyline and a symbol of Sri Lanka's emergence as a globally competitive luxury real estate destination.

This landmark collaboration brings together two of Sri Lanka's most influential corporate entities, Prime Group and Melwa, combining decades of market leadership, strategic foresight, and proven excellence to create a truly world class marina front destination.

More than a premium real estate venture, the project represents a bold statement of confidence in Sri Lanka's future and the growing international significance of Port City Colombo as an emerging business, lifestyle, and investment hub. It further demonstrates the commitment of leading Sri Lankan corporates to invest in transformative developments that create long term economic value, attract foreign investment, and strengthen global investor confidence in the country.

As one of the final marina front development opportunities within Port City Colombo, the land parcel carries exceptional strategic importance and long term investment value. Located within Sri Lanka's first foreign currency designated Special Economic Zone, the project is expected to attract international investors, expatriates, and high net worth buyers seeking a globally benchmarked waterfront lifestyle and a secure investment opportunity in one of Asia's most promising emerging destinations.

With this historic partnership, Prime Lands and Melwa are not merely developing another luxury project; they are shaping an iconic global address that symbolizes ambition, innovation, and Sri Lanka's bold rise onto the world stage.