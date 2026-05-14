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Scotty Lif To Release Three-Song Project 'Detour Dreams' On May 15


2026-05-14 01:01:01
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Scotty Lif will release his new three-song project, Detour Dreams, on Friday, May 15, 2026, across all major streaming platforms.

The project features three songs:“Detour Dreams,”“Sometimes,” and“It's Never Enough.” Together, the tracks explore the emotional crossroads of love, loss, reflection, and the unexpected turns that shape our lives.
Written and performed by Scotty Lif, Detour Dreams blends melodic alternative rock, heartfelt storytelling, and an anthemic sense of honesty. The project captures the tension between where we thought life was headed and where it actually takes us - finding meaning in the detours along the way.

The songs were co-written, produced, and engineered by AJ Perdomo of The Dangerous Summer, with drums performed by Kyle Adams of Cartel. Their collaboration gives the project a sound that feels personal, expansive, and rooted in modern alternative rock.

With Detour Dreams, Scotty Lif continues a new creative chapter, delivering a focused collection of songs that are both deeply personal and widely relatable.

Detour Dreams will be available Friday, May 15, 2026, on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms.

Media Contact: 
Scotty Lif...
@scottylif
Spotify Link:

MENAFN14052026003118003196ID1111112932



EIN Presswire

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