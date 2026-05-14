Hailey Bieber Calls Son Jack Blues Her 'Personal Snack Machine' In Adorable Video

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Model Hailey Bieber, who is married to Grammy winner Justin Bieber, shared a heart melting video of their son Jack Blues, feeding her some snacks with his tiny hands.

Hailey shared a video on Instagram, where she has little Jack Blues sitting on her lap. The toddler is seen feeding his mother some snacks while his back is towards her.

Sharing the sweet glimpse, she captioned the post:“Personal snack machine.” Hailey also added the song“Isn't She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder as the background score for the post.

Justin and Hailey got married in 2018. The two announced the birth of their child Jack Blues in 2024 on social media with a picture of the little one's foot.

Earlier this month, Hailey shared that she faces "a lot of judgement" in her life. The 29-year-old model has shared that fame comes with some complications, too, reports co.

Speaking to 'Time' magazine, Hailey shared, "I just think being in this position in general, there's a lot of judgement. It does feel hard sometimes, having every single thing be looked at and picked apart”.

Hailey has faced intense scrutiny for years now, but she's found an effective way of dealing with the online chatter.

She said, "I need to live my life and continue to move forward regardless”. Hailey will turn 30 in November and she can't wait to reach the milestone. The model said, "I say to my friends all the time, couldn't pay me to go back to being 20 for a day. There's nothing there for me. Can't wait to turn 30 and continue to see what's in store”.

Giving an insight into Hailey's life, she was born in Arizona in 1996. Her mother is Kennya Deodato, a Brazilian graphic designer, while her father is actor Stephen Baldwin.