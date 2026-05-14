Law Enforcement Identifies Russian Soldier Involved In Torturing Judge In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.

The suspect is the commander of the 1st patrol platoon of the 3rd patrol company of a special motorized battalion within the reinforced tactical group of the 126th Regiment of the Russian National Guard.

According to investigators, in June 2022, during the temporary occupation of one of the settlements in the Kharkiv region, Russian military personnel attempted to force the local judge to cooperate with the occupation authorities. He was detained, taken to a torture facility set up at the district police department, interrogated, and pressured to support the Russian regime.

After he refused, the Russians decided to "teach him a lesson," citing, among other reasons, his position and assistance to a veteran of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO).

On June 7, 2022, the suspect, together with other Russian servicemen, entered the victim's apartment. Inside, the judge was beaten, threatened with weapons, and demanded to submit to the occupation administration.

The apartment was also looted. The Russians stole passports, a mobile phone, computer equipment, clothing, footwear, food supplies, as well as keys to the apartment, house, garage, and basement.

The victim said that after taking his passports, the occupiers told him he had been placed on a list of individuals prohibited from leaving, to be held by military personnel and at checkpoints. They warned that if he attempted to flee the city, he would be captured, thrown into a basement, or shot on the spot.

Later, Russian servicemen took the judge to the site of his unfinished summer house. There, he was beaten again, threatened with physical violence, and pressured to transfer ownership of the land plot. According to investigators, the suspect issued threats, and the occupiers fired shots over the victim's head to increase psychological pressure.

Afterwards, the victim was taken to the local police department and placed in an interrogation room. He was released the same day.

The Russian serviceman has been notified in absentia of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons. The charges are classified under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in the version in force at the time of the crime.

Authorities identify Russian serviceman who tortured resident of Snihurivka with electric shocks

The issue of declaring the suspect wanted is currently being resolved.

Identification of other Russian servicemen involved in the torture of the judge is ongoing.

The pre-trial investigation and operational support are being conducted by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Kharkiv region.