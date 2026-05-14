EAM Jaishankar Holds Series Of Key Bilateral Meetings On Sidelines Of BRICS Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday held a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and reviewed progress on the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and ASEAN cooperation.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Glad to welcome FM Sugiono of Indonesia. Reviewed the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our cooperation with ASEAN."

This meeting was held on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held in Delhi. EAM Jaishankar will chair the meeting on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EAM also held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and discussed the cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

"This evening, had a productive exchange of views with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia here in Delhi. Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade & investment, energy & connectivity, science & technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills & talent. Other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and "exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues".

During his bilateral discussion with Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, EAM Jaishankar highlighted India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and reviewed the bilateral cooperation between the two nations. He also reiterated India's commitment to the Maldives' progress and development.

These meetings come on the sidelines of the BRICS meet, during which the Foreign Ministers of BRICS member countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

According to the MEA, BRICS Foreign Ministers and heads of delegations from member and partner countries will participate in the meeting and also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.