I Travel In Small Electric Car, Had Already Cut Expenditure: Himachal CM Mocks Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Mandi, May 14 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that his government had already taken steps to reduce official expenditure, including downsizing convoys and promoting the use of electric vehicles.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said,“I have already reduced my convoy vehicle size. It is a good thing that the Governor has also reduced his convoy. We have reduced the salaries of Ministers by 30 per cent and MLAs by 20 per cent. We have cut down financially and taken several such measures.”

He added that he had instructed officials to further reduce the size of his convoy and emphasised that small electric vehicles were being used.“I travel in a small electric car,” he said.

Welcoming the Governor's decision to reduce his convoy, CM Sukhu stated that the state government was already moving in the same direction. He said that cuts had been imposed not only on the salaries of ministers and MLAs but also on various perks and facilities.

Targeting the BJP over alleged wasteful expenditure, the Chief Minister remarked,“They constructed buildings worth thousands of crores, but today many of them are of no practical use.”

He also said that the state government would study the court's verdict regarding KNH Hospital before taking any further steps.

Attacking the BJP, CM Sukhu said the party wanted to return to power despite not doing enough for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said,“PM Modi had announced Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh, but BJP MPs and leaders do not have the courage to ask where that money is. When we make a commitment, we fulfil it. We are taking the state forward with self-reliance emphasis.”

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed that the number of vehicles in his convoy be reduced by 50 per cent, a move aimed at reducing fuel consumption amid the current global situation. The Prime Minister has also asked the Special Protection Group (SPG), the agency responsible for his security, to increase the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in his carcade, but insisted new vehicles should not be purchased for this purpose.