Nawrocki Not Planning To Visit Ukraine This Year
"President Zelensky said that he is inviting me to Ukraine, to Kyiv. Perhaps next year," Nawrocki said.
He added that he had discussed with Zelensky the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held at the end of June in Gdansk, as well as the possibility of meeting the Ukrainian leader at that time.
According to him, today's meeting with Zelensky took place in a "constructive and friendly atmosphere."Read also: Sikorski says only recognition of failed war aims will force Putin to negotiate
The Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held this year on June 25-26 in Gdansk. It will focus on five main thematic areas. Delegations from 100 countries are expected to participate, including 40 at the governmental level.
Photo: prezydent
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