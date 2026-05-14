Nawrocki Not Planning To Visit Ukraine This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Polish leader made the statement during a press conference in Bucharest on Wednesday following the Bucharest Nine summit and a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"President Zelensky said that he is inviting me to Ukraine, to Kyiv. Perhaps next year," Nawrocki said.

He added that he had discussed with Zelensky the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held at the end of June in Gdansk, as well as the possibility of meeting the Ukrainian leader at that time.

According to him, today's meeting with Zelensky took place in a "constructive and friendly atmosphere."

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The Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held this year on June 25-26 in Gdansk. It will focus on five main thematic areas. Delegations from 100 countries are expected to participate, including 40 at the governmental level.

Photo: prezydent