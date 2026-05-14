Kyiv Region Hit By Massive Overnight Attack, Five People Injured, Homes, Vehicles Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Kyiv region was under a massive enemy attack all night long. The enemy struck peaceful settlements with drones and missiles. [...] Unfortunately, five people were injured in the Boryspil district. A man and a woman with shrapnel wounds were hospitalized at a local medical facility. Medical assistance was provided on site to three other women," the statement said.

In addition, a woman born in 1984 was injured in the Fastiv district. She received medical assistance on site.

As of now, the consequences of the attack have been recorded in six districts of the region.

Combined attack on Kyiv: Residential buildings, infrastructure damaged, casualties reported

In the Bucha district, a warehouse building and two vehicles caught fire.

In the Obukhiv district, three private houses were damaged.

In the Brovary district, three private houses, a vehicle, and an enterprise were damaged.

In the Boryspil district, an apartment building, six vehicles, an enterprise, a private house, and outbuildings were damaged.

In the Fastiv district, an apartment building was damaged. In the Bila Tserkva district, a private house was damaged.

Firefighting operations are ongoing in many locations. All emergency services are working continuously. Together with local communities and partners, assistance is already being organized for people whose homes were damaged, Kalashnyk added.

Photo for illustration purposes