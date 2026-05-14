Trump Says Looking Forward To 'Big Discussion' With Xi

MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, May 14 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said here Thursday that he looks forward to a "big discussion" with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"There are those who say this is maybe the biggest summit ever," Trump said in his opening remarks when having talks with Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"When there were difficulties, we worked it out," said Trump. "We're going to have a fantastic future together."

Trump, who is on a three-day state visit to China, repeatedly called Xi a "great leader", reports Xinhua news agency.

He also highlighted the high-level American business delegation accompanying him, describing their presence as a gesture of respect toward China and its leader.

"They look forward to trade and doing business," Trump said.

"It's an honour to be your friend and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before," Trump said.

Xi said he expects 2026 to be a "historic, landmark year" that opens up a new chapter in China-US relations.

China and the United States have more common interests than differences, Xi said.

Success in one is an opportunity for the other, and a stable bilateral relationship is good for the world, he added.

Noting that China and the United States should be partners instead of rivals, Xi said the two countries should help each other succeed and prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along well with each other in the new era, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I look forward to our discussions on major issues important to our two countries and the world, and working together with you to set the course and steer the giant ship of China-US relations, so as to make 2026 a historic, landmark year that opens up a new chapter in China-US relations," Xi said.