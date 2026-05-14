Rajasthan CM's Morning Stroll In Village, Distributes Chocolates To Kids On Way To School

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday took a morning walk in Panseri village of Jalore district, where he interacted with villagers, schoolchildren, farmers, and livestock rearers during his visit.

The Chief Minister greeted local residents and inquired about their well-being. He also interacted with children on their way to school, distributed chocolates and candies, and encouraged them to focus on education and work hard for a better future.

Following the morning walk, CM Sharma held discussions with villagers at the village Chauhta, the traditional central gathering point, where residents raised several local development-related demands. The Chief Minister directed the District Collector to take necessary action on the issues raised by villagers.

Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, Minister of State for Industries and Commerce K. K. Bishnoi, local public representatives, and district administration officials were also present during the visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister participated in the 'Gram Vikas Chaupal' programme in Panseri village, where he interacted with farmers and livestock rearers.

Addressing villagers, CM Sharma said the state government has prepared a roadmap for Rajasthan's development with the goal of transforming the state into a“Model State”. He said the government is implementing the 'Chief Minister's Developed Village-Ward Campaign' to ensure planned development in every panchayat.

The Chief Minister said the government has prioritised electricity and water infrastructure and accelerated work on major irrigation and water projects, including the Ramjal Setu Link Project, the Yamuna Water Agreement, the Indira Gandhi Canal Project, Gang Canal strengthening works, and the Mahi and Dewas projects.

He added that the Som-Kamla-Amba Project would help channel water into the Jawai Dam, ensuring improved water supply for Jalore, Pali, and Sirohi districts.

CM Sharma also stated that farmers in 24 districts are currently receiving daytime electricity supply and that the facility would be extended statewide by 2027.

The Chief Minister urged farmers to adopt drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, promote organic farming, and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers. He also encouraged youth to consider agriculture as a sustainable livelihood option. Highlighting welfare initiatives for livestock rearers, the CM said schemes such as the Gopal Credit Card Scheme and Mangala Livestock Insurance Scheme are benefiting farmers across the state.

Under the Chief Minister's Milk Producer Support Scheme, the number of milk collection centres is being expanded, and a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre is being provided, he said.

Mobile veterinary units have also been deployed for livestock healthcare services.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Sharma said the Central government remains committed to farmers' welfare through initiatives such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, wheat procurement bonuses, and the PM Crop Insurance Scheme.

He also announced that the state government will organise the 'Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM-2026)' from May 23 to May 25, while Gram Vikas Rath campaigns are currently touring across Rajasthan to create awareness among villagers.

During the Chaupal, progressive farmers and livestock rearers shared their experiences and thanked the government for implementing farmer-focused schemes. Among those present were MLAs Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit and Jivaram Chaudhary, along with local representatives, officials, and villagers.