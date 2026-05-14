WB Govt Bans Cattle Slaughter Without Fitness Certificate, New Rules Set

New Rules on Cattle Slaughter

Bharatiya Janata Party-led West Bengal government, citing the 1950 Bengal law and a 2018 Calcutta High Court order, issued a notice reiterating a complete ban on the slaughter of any cattle or buffalo without the mandatory fitness certificate. The government stated that the fitness certificate will only be issued by the Chairperson of any Municipality or the President of any Panchayat Samiti, jointly with a Government Veterinary Officer after the both of them agree in writing that the animal is over 14 years of age--rendering it unfit for work or breeding purposes--or that the animal has become permanently incapacitated due to old age, injury, deformity, or any other incurable disease.

The government also banned public slaughterhouses, stating that the animal will only be slaughtered at the Municipal slaughterhouse or at a slaughterhouse designated by the local administration. The violation of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, could lead to a fine of six months in jail, or to a fine extending up to ₹1,000, or to both. In the event of refusal to issue the fitness certificate, a person can appeal to the State Government within 15 days of receiving the communication regarding the rejection of the certificate.

Political Shift in West Bengal

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has taken a series of actions after ending 15-years of Mamata Banerjee's rule. The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency. (ANI)

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