Ethiopian Foreign Minister Arrives In New Delhi For BRICS Meeting

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos Hessebon arrived in the national capital on Thursday to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Welcoming the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared a post on X and highlighted his participation in the key multilateral meeting.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X, "A warm welcome to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Mr. Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, on his arrival in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting."

BRICS Meeting Agenda and Significance

The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting is expected to witness discussions on major global and regional issues, including economic cooperation, multilateral reforms, trade, climate action, and international security.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 15. New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations over these two days.

This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

Other Dignitaries Arrive in New Delhi

Earlier on Wednesday, India welcomed several high-level foreign dignitaries who arrived here in the national capital ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

This underscores New Delhi's growing diplomatic engagement with partner nations across Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

The leaders who arrived here on Wednesday evening include Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow of Thailand, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla of Cuba and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang of Vietnam.

Other leaders who arrived here in the national capital were the Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Utama Mohamad bin Haji Hasan, and the UAE's Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also arrived in the national capital on Wednesday. Following his arrival, he held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)