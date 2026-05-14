WATCH: Bengaluru Man's '₹0 Office' In Whitefield Goes Viral: Free Wifi, AC And Unlimited Charging

A Bengaluru man has sparked a conversation online after sharing what he described as a“remote job hack” for people looking for a free place to sit and work in the city's Whitefield area. The individual, who goes by Amol Narang, posted a video from Nexus Shantiniketan Mall on Instagram and listed a number of locations where remote workers may get free WiFi, air conditioning, and charging stations.

The clip, which was shared with the caption,“Sit & work on laptop for free in Bengaluru,” shows Narang moving through different areas of the mall while explaining where people can sit with their laptops.

In the text overlaid on the video, Narang wrote,“Remote job hacks: Sit and work all day with free WiFi, AC, and charging for ₹0 in Whitefield, Bengaluru, legally.”

"Go to Nexus Shantiniketan Mall in Whitefield. Spot 1: Head to the second floor and look for the Zeiss Vision Center. You will find workstations near the railing. Connect to the Nexus free WiFi," Narang wrote.

“Spot 2: Go to the UG floor near Starbucks and move towards the backside seating area. Spot 3: Behind the Starbucks seating area, free charging points are available. You can also connect to Starbucks high-speed free WiFi,” he added.

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A post shared by Amol Narang (@amol_narang)

The Bengaluru man also suggested two more options for those looking for a quiet corner to work.“Spot 4: Visit Chaayos on the UG floor and connect to the free WiFi there. Spot 5: You can also sit outside the mall and work. Just make sure your mobile hotspot is turned on,” he wrote.

How Did Social Media React?

Many social media users, particularly those who are familiar with Bengaluru's remote work culture and the city's packed cafes, have found amusement in the video.

One user wrote,“Bro just leaked the best free coworking space in Whitefield.” Another said,“Now everyone from Bengaluru will reach there with laptops.” A third user commented,“This is actually useful for people who work remotely and need a change from home.”

Another Instagram user joked,“Nexus mall management after watching this video: Noted.” Someone else wrote,“Bengaluru people can turn any place into a startup office.” One user added,“Free WiFi, AC and charging in this economy is a blessing.” Another reaction read,“This is why Bengaluru is the real remote work capital.”