Temperatures Set For Sharp Friday Drop Amid Dusty Conditions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- A significant shift in weather conditions is expected heading into the weekend, with temperatures forecast to drop sharply on Friday as strong winds and dusty conditions sweep across several regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Thursday is bringing warm weather across most parts of the country, while hot conditions continue in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium- and high-level clouds are appearing intermittently, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times and raise dust, particularly in Badia regions.

The weather pattern is expected to change markedly on Friday, with temperatures falling to slightly below seasonal averages. Moderate conditions will prevail across most regions, while relatively hot weather persists in low-lying areas.

Strong northwesterly winds are forecast, ranging from moderate to active with occasional gusts that could exceed 70 kilometers per hour, particularly in exposed areas. The strong winds are expected to trigger widespread dust, especially across desert regions, leading to reduced horizontal visibility.

A further slight decline in temperatures is forecast on Saturday, bringing pleasant conditions across most regions and warmer weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds are expected, while northwesterly winds remain moderate to active and may continue raising dust, particularly in Badia areas.

Conditions are expected to shift again on Sunday, with temperatures rising noticeably and warm weather returning across most regions, while relatively hot conditions persist in low-lying areas. High clouds are forecast, accompanied by moderate to active northwesterly winds that may continue to stir dust in exposed desert regions.

Temperature ranges on Thursday reflect the prevailing warm pattern, with East Amman forecast between 30 C and 18 C, and West Amman between 28 C and 16 C. Northern highlands will record 26 C to 14 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 27 C and 13 C.

In the Badia, temperatures are expected between 34 C and 19 C, and in the plains between 31 C and 18 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 36 C to 22 C, rising to 39 C to 26 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 38 C to 25 C, while Aqaba reaches 39 C to 26 C.

//Petra// RZ