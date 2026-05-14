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Incofer Modernizes Costa Rican Railservice With Tech Donation From Portugal


2026-05-14 12:00:41
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The post Incofer Modernizes Costa Rican RailService with Tech Donation from Portugal appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The modernization of Costa Rica's railway network reached a significant milestone this week following a strategic technological donation to the Costa Rican Railway Institut (Incofer). The handover ceremony, held at the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, marks a turning point in how passengers interact with public transport in the country.

Real-Time Intelligence for Passengers

Through a partnership with the Portuguese technology platform UbiRider, Incofer will implement a digital system that, for the first time in the institution's history, provides realtime operational data. This transition from static schedules to dynamic tracking is expected to drastically improve the user experience for thousands of daily commuters.

Key Features of the New System:
Live Tracking: Real-time information on train locations and movemen.
Accurate ETAs: Passengers can check estimated arrival times via digital
interfaces, reducing wait-time uncertainty.
Cloud-Based Processing: The platform utilizes advanced cloud computing to manage and distribute data instantly.

A Collaborative International Effort

This initiative is the result of a successful cooperation framework between Costa Rica, Portugal, and the European Union. The event saw the participation of high-ranking diplomatic authorities, Incofer leadership, and technical delegates from UbiRider. The implementation of this technology is not just about trains; it is a foundational step toward a more connected nation. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this digital leap paves the way for a future intermodal integration, potentially linking the train system
seamlessly with the national bus network.

Improving Urban Mobility

For residents of the Gran Área Metropolitana (GAM), this update means better travel planning and increased reliability. By leveraging data-driven solutions, Incofer aims to modernize its service standards to meet the demands of a growing urban population, moving Costa Rica closer to its“Smart City” infrastructure goals.

The post Incofer Modernizes Costa Rican RailService with Tech Donation from Portugal appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

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