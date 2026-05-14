Melissa Gilbert Announces Instagram Comeback With Modern Prairie Campaign

Melissa Gilbert has returned to Instagram nearly four months after deleting her account amid the ongoing legal case involving her husband, actor Timothy Busfield. The actress made her first post since January and announced that she would host an Instagram Live session for her company Modern Prairie's "Get in the Picture" campaign.

Gilbert shared a photo of two crochet dolls inspired by herself and Modern Prairie co-founder Nicole Haase. Along with the picture, she wrote, "That's right. I'm back. See you Friday! xo, MGB Repost from @officialmodernprairie." Take a look at her post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa E. Gilbert (@melissagilbertofficial)

Timothy Busfield's Legal Troubles

Her return to social media comes months after Busfield was indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, according to PEOPLE magazine. The charges are linked to alleged incidents from October 2022 and September 2023 involving children under the age of 13.

Busfield pleaded not guilty to all charges after surrendering to police in January. He was later released from custody with conditions while awaiting trial, which is currently scheduled to begin in May 2027. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)