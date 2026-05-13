Tom Cruise Celebrates Four Decades Of 'Top Gun', Farah Khan Says '40 Years Of Admiring You'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Tom Cruise is celebrating 40 years of his action drama film“Top Gun”, which is all set to re-release on the big screen. Indian filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan says the moment marks four decades of her admiring the Hollywood icon.

Cruise shared a glimpse of himself from the 1986 movie directed by Tony Scott. He went on to write in the caption section:“I'm excited to celebrate 40 years of Top Gun with you all. It's so much fun to see these two films back on the big screen!”

Farah, who is an ardent fan of Cruise and doesn't leave any chance of professing her love for him on social media, took to the comment section and wrote:“TOMMMMMM its great to see you back.. 40 years of admiring you.”

This is not the first time Farah fangirled over the Hollywood star. She first shared that she is“eternally grateful” to Cruise for being shirtless in a post in 2020. Earlier this year in April, she gushed over the Hollywood icon saying she“digs him” in his comment section.

Talking about“Top Gun”, the film was inspired by an article titled "Top Guns".

The stars Cruise as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. He and his radar intercept officer, Lieutenant Nick "Goose" Bradshaw are given the chance to train at the United States Navy's Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar.

Cruise is now looking forward to the release of his film“Digger,” where he will be seen playing Digger Rockwell. The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D'Arcy.

The plot is still under wraps. However, as per the logline of the upcoming film, it describes Cruise's character as“the most powerful man in the world” who“embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.”