Karnataka Shocker: Severed Cow's Head Found On Chikkamagaluru Road, Tension Grips Balehonnur

Severed Cow's Head Found In Chikkamagaluru

A shocking incident was reported from Balehonnur in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district after a severed cow's head was found on the roadside near Masidikere on Wednesday morning.

According to locals, the cow's head was spotted near the MSIL liquor shop on the main road leading to the Rambhapuri Peetha. The discovery triggered panic in the area, following which residents alerted the police. A team from the Balehonnur police station soon reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Police Register Suo Motu Case

Speaking to reporters, PSI Ambarish said police suspect unidentified miscreants may have slaughtered the cow for meat and later dumped the head on the road.

“We will identify and arrest the accused soon,” the officer said.

Police have registered a suo motu case in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.

Missing Cattle Add To Local Concerns

The incident comes amid growing concern among local residents over missing cattle in the region. Over the past two weeks, several cows released for grazing in and around Balehonnur have reportedly gone missing. Owners have expressed suspicion that organised cattle theft could be behind the disappearances.

Also Read: Karnataka Shocker: Hassan Gym Fight Turns Violent After Minor Bump, Youth Critical; CCTV Captures Attack

Hindu Groups Demand Immediate Action

Reacting to the incident, Kamadhenu Goshala head Nagesh Angirasa termed it a deliberate act and alleged that illegal cow transportation and slaughter activities have increased in the Balehonnur region.

“Cow theft has crossed all limits in the Balehonnur police station area. Cow killers are continuously transporting and slaughtering cows while escaping police attention,” he alleged.

Allegations Against Police

Angirasa further claimed the incident may have been intended to intimidate Hindu activists campaigning against illegal cattle transport and slaughter.

“Many people have provided information to the police regarding such activities, but no concrete action has been taken,” he alleged.

He also questioned how locals were repeatedly spotting suspected cattle thieves while the police had allegedly failed to make arrests. Angirasa demanded immediate action against those responsible and called for strict punishment for the accused.

Also Read: Hubballi Jain Temple Theft: CCTV Cut and Siren Disabled, Silver Ornaments Worth Lakhs Stolen; Case Registered