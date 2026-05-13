Trump, Xi Hold High-Stakes Bilateral Meeting In Beijing Amid Tensions

US President Donald Trump on Thursday participated in a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as part of his two-day visit to the country. During the meeting, both leaders engaged in high-level discussions aimed at addressing key issues in US-China relations.

Official Welcome and Diplomatic Formalities

The bilateral meeting took place following an official welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, where Trump was formally welcomed by Xi, marking the beginning of a closely watched diplomatic meeting between the two leaders.

Trump met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for a "high-stakes" bilateral engagement between the two sides amid the ongoing tensions over trade, technology, and regional security issues. Both leaders shared a warm handshake before Trump met members of Xi's cabinet. Trump also introduced the Chinese President to the members of his cabinet, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Trump was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Honour Guard Battalion. A state banquet in honour of Trump is also set to take place later in the evening.

Context of the High-Stakes Summit

Trump arrived in China on Wednesday for a high-stakes summit with the Chinese President as part of his two-day visit. He was received on arrival by China's Vice President Han Zheng, with the US Ambassador to China, David Perdue, present.

It is the first state visit of the US President to China since Trump's last visit in 2017.

The two Presidents have met each other in person since their Busan, South Korea, meeting last October.

China Sets 'Red Lines' Ahead of Visit

Ahead of his arrival here, China's Embassy in the United States on Wednesday reiterated its position on key sensitive issues in China-US relations, stating that certain issues constitute "four red lines" that must not be challenged during Trump's visit to China from May 13 to 15.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The four red lines in China-US relations must not be challenged." In an image along the post, it listed them as 'The Taiwan Question', 'Democracy and Human Rights', 'Paths and Political Systems' and 'China's Development Right.' (ANI)

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