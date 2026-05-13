Trump Meets Xi In Beijing For High-Stakes Talks Amid Ongoing Tensions

US President Donald Trump on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing for what can be described as a "high-stakes" bilateral engagement between the two sides amid the ongoing tensions over trade, technology, and regional security issues.

Trump was formally welcomed by Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, marking the beginning of a closely watched diplomatic meeting between the two leaders. Both leaders shared a warm handshake before Trump met members of Xi's cabinet. Trump also introduced the Chinese President to the members of his cabinet, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Trump was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Honour Guard Battalion.

Bilateral Talks on the Agenda

Following the ceremonial welcome, the two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks focusing on key areas of concern between Washington and Beijing, including economic cooperation, tariffs, global supply chains, and geopolitical developments. A state banquet in honour of Trump is also set to take place later in the evening.

China Sets 'Red Lines' Ahead of Summit

Trump arrived in China on Wednesday for a high-stakes summit with the Chinese President as part of his two-day visit. He was received on arrival by China's Vice President Han Zheng, with the US Ambassador to China, David Perdue, present. It is the first state visit of the US President to China since Trump's last visit in 2017. The two Presidents have met each other in person since their Busan meeting last October.

Ahead of his arrival here, China's Embassy in the United States on Wednesday reiterated its position on key sensitive issues in China-US relations, stating that certain issues constitute "four red lines" that must not be challenged during Trump's visit to China from May 13 to 15. In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The four red lines in China-US relations must not be challenged." In an image along the post, it listed them as 'The Taiwan Question', 'Democracy and Human Rights', 'Paths and Political Systems' and 'China's Development Right.' (ANI)

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