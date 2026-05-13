Karuppu Morning Shows Cancelled: Why Suriya-Trisha Film Faced Last-Minute Trouble

Karuppu faced another release setback after its morning shows were cancelled on opening day. The sudden decision disappointed fans, while the makers cited unavoidable reasons behind the delay of the much-awaited Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer.

Karuppu starring Suriya faced another last-minute setback after its 9 am shows were cancelled on release day. Producer SR Prabhu apologised on X, saying the cancellation happened due to unavoidable reasons, disappointing fans waiting for the big release.

Director RJ Balaji had already hinted that the film was facing unexpected issues before release. However, he remained hopeful and said the team had overcome many hurdles during the 32-month journey and believed the problems would soon be resolved for audiences.

Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!

- SR Prabu (@prabhu_sr) May 13, 2026

Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith,...

- RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 13, 2026

Fans who had booked tickets for the first-day shows expressed anger and disappointment on social media after the sudden cancellation. Many were confused about whether later shows would happen on time, as the makers had not shared any official update about the remaining screenings.

Also Read: Karuppu Cast Salary Revealed: From Suriya to Trisha to RJ Balaji, Who Earned What

The film reunites Trisha Krishnan and Suriya after Aaru. The trailer shows a courtroom drama where Suriya's character fights for justice, while RJ Balaji appears in a negative role. The movie also features Yogi Babu and Indrans in important roles.