Ongoing Efforts To Serve Over 3,800 Land Plots For Citizens In Al Shamal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) continues to implement Package 1 of the Remaining Roads and Infrastructure Works in Al Shamal, as part of its efforts to develop the road network and improve infrastructure services across the country.

In a press statement, Engineer Ali Mostafawi, a project engineer in the Drainage Networks Projects Department at Ashghal, explained that the project aims to meet the needs of the growing population in Al Shamal by providing services to around 3,807 residential plots. He added that the area will witness improved traffic flow, enhanced connectivity to public facilities, and improved road safety for residents and visitors.

Regarding the scope of works, Mostafawi said they include constructing and developing 87km of roads, with the aim of facilitating the movement of residents and linking the internal streets of the area with the main roads adjacent to it, such as Abu Dhalouf Street and Al Areesh Street, as well as Al Shamal and Al Ghariyah Roads.

This is in addition to improving several vital streets leading to public and commercial facilities, most notably Al Ruwais Health Centre, Al Shamal Secondary School for Boys, and the commercial buildings adjacent to Abu Dhalouf Street.

The project will activate 2,812 streetlights to enhance road safety throughout the area, along with 66km of sewage network upgrades to meet current and future needs. Maintenance work will also be carried out on the sewage pumping station to improve its efficiency and ensure continuous operation.

Regarding the current works on site, excavation work is underway to lay lighting pole cables and activate the electricity substations that feed the main distribution panel. Ground levelling is also being carried out in preparation for asphalt paving to construct a new road connecting the area's internal streets to Abu Dhalouf Street.

Ashghal Al Shamal Roads Infrastructure Works