Kharg Tanker Halt Deepens Oil Shock Arabian Post

Oil loadings at Iran's main crude export terminal appear to have stopped for several days, raising fresh concerns over Gulf supply as war pressure, shipping restrictions and environmental fears converge around Kharg Island.

Commercial satellite imagery showed no ocean-going oil tankers at the island's loading jetties on May 8, 9 or 11, marking the clearest sign so far of an extended interruption at the facility that handles the overwhelming bulk of Iran's crude exports. Short gaps in tanker presence have occurred since the conflict began, but the empty berths over successive observation windows point to a more serious disruption in Tehran's export system.

Kharg Island, a small coral island off Iran's Gulf coast near Bushehr, is central to the country's oil economy. The terminal has deep-water berths, large storage tanks and pipeline links to key producing fields, enabling it to load very large crude carriers bound mainly for Asian buyers. Any sustained stoppage there carries implications beyond Iran's fiscal position, because Gulf crude flows remain a core component of global energy supply.

The apparent halt follows days of concern over a large slick detected west of Kharg Island between May 6 and May 8. Iranian authorities have denied that the slick came from storage tanks, pipelines or loading systems at the export hub, saying checks found no leak from the terminal's infrastructure. A senior environmental official in Tehran attributed the pollution to ballast water discharged by a non-Iranian tanker, an explanation that has not fully eased questions over operations around the island.

The disruption also comes as ship-tracking assessments indicate Iranian crude cargoes have struggled to move beyond the blockade zone imposed during the war. Some tankers carrying Iranian crude have been observed waiting near ports or rerouting, while refined product shipments have faced a different enforcement pattern. The distinction matters for Tehran, as crude exports are a larger source of hard-currency revenue than smaller product cargoes.

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Oil traders are watching Kharg because the terminal's operations offer a practical gauge of whether Iran can still convert production into export income. Storage limits can become a pressure point if crude continues to flow from fields while tankers are unable to load or depart. A prolonged inability to clear barrels from Kharg would force Iran to slow production, redirect supplies into floating storage, or attempt more complex ship-to-ship transfers outside heavily monitored waters.

China remains the most important destination for Iranian crude, and any interruption adds another strain to an already disrupted Asian supply chain. China's crude imports fell sharply in April as Middle East shipping turmoil hit seaborne arrivals, even as inventories provided a temporary cushion. Refiners that rely on discounted Iranian barrels may have to draw down stocks, seek alternative grades, or pay higher freight and insurance costs in a market already unsettled by war-risk premiums.

Brent crude has been supported by fears that the conflict could spread from targeted disruptions to a wider squeeze on Gulf exports. The Strait of Hormuz remains the critical chokepoint, with a large share of global crude and liquefied natural gas passing through its waters. Any perception that Kharg is not merely operating below capacity but unable to load cargoes consistently would add to the risk premium embedded in oil prices.

For Iran, the stakes are strategic as well as economic. Oil revenue underwrites state spending, foreign-exchange availability and regional influence. Sanctions had already forced Tehran to rely on opaque shipping networks, reflagged vessels, ship-to-ship transfers and discounting. War conditions have made that system harder to operate by increasing surveillance, insurance costs and the risk of interdiction.

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Kharg has long been treated as a sensitive target because damage to its oil infrastructure could have severe market consequences. Earlier military activity around the island focused on security and military assets, while oil-loading systems were reported to have remained functional. The latest imagery does not by itself prove physical damage to the terminal, but the absence of tankers over several days suggests operational constraints serious enough to disrupt normal export rhythms.