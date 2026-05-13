Dogecoin Whales Test Market Resolve Arabian Post

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Dogecoin held near the 11-cent level after a volatile trading stretch, with large holders increasing their exposure even as the wider digital asset market continued to absorb selling pressure and cautious positioning across major tokens.

The world's largest memecoin by market value traded in a tight band after retreating earlier in the week, reflecting a market caught between renewed speculative appetite and resistance from profit-taking. Its latest price action has been shaped by whale accumulation, shifting derivatives activity and renewed comparisons with the weakened non-fungible token sector, whose market value has fallen well below Dogecoin's own capitalisation.

Dogecoin's market value has stood at more than eight times the estimated value of the NFT market, underscoring the sharp divergence between two of the most recognisable speculative themes of the previous crypto cycle. While NFTs remain active in gaming, digital art and brand-led loyalty projects, their broader trading market has struggled to recover the intensity seen during the 2021 boom. Dogecoin, by contrast, has retained a large trading base, deep exchange liquidity and a persistent retail following despite repeated drawdowns.

On-chain data has pointed to a notable increase in activity by large wallets. Addresses holding at least 100 million DOGE collectively control more than 108 billion tokens, a level that places a substantial share of circulating supply in the hands of a relatively small group of investors. Large-value transfers above $100,000 have also climbed to their highest level in about six months, suggesting that major holders are positioning ahead of a possible move in either direction.

The concentration of supply remains a double-edged signal. Whale accumulation can support market confidence when prices hold firm, but it can also heighten volatility if large wallets unwind positions during periods of weak liquidity. Dogecoin's history shows that momentum-driven rallies often depend less on fundamentals than on market sentiment, social-media flows, leverage and broader risk appetite across crypto assets.

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The latest trading pattern has placed attention on support around the 10.5- to 10.8-cent area and resistance near 11.2 to 12.2 cents. A sustained break above that range could attract short-term traders looking for a continuation move, while a loss of support could expose the token to another round of selling. Technical traders have also been watching moving averages after Dogecoin recovered from earlier weakness but remained below levels that would confirm a stronger medium-term reversal.

Bitcoin's stabilisation above the $80,000 area has helped limit downside pressure across parts of the market, but altcoins have continued to show uneven performance. Meme coins remain particularly sensitive to changes in liquidity because their valuations are often tied to speculative rotation rather than cash flows, protocol revenue or direct utility. That makes Dogecoin's resilience notable, though not conclusive evidence of a durable uptrend.

Institutional interest has also become part of the Dogecoin narrative, with exchange-traded product speculation and broader crypto fund flows giving traders another reason to monitor the asset. Dogecoin has previously benefited from its visibility, its low unit price and its association with internet culture, but attempts to frame it as a more mature market instrument continue to face scrutiny from analysts who question whether liquidity and brand recognition can compensate for limited functional development.

The comparison with NFTs highlights a broader shift in digital asset markets. NFTs have moved away from a speculative profile dominated by profile-picture collections and celebrity-linked projects towards narrower use cases in gaming, tokenised membership, ticketing and intellectual property. Trading volumes remain far below their peak, and many collections have suffered steep declines in floor prices. Dogecoin has avoided a similar collapse in visibility because it continues to trade as a high-liquidity proxy for meme-coin appetite.

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Still, Dogecoin's supply structure remains inflationary, with new tokens continuously entering circulation through mining rewards. Unlike Bitcoin, it has no fixed maximum supply, a feature supporters view as suitable for payments but critics see as a constraint on long-term scarcity arguments. Its practical use in payments remains limited, although some merchants and platforms continue to accept it.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network