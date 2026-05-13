Ondo Widens Tokenised Equity Reach Arabian Post

Ondo Finance has opened a new route for tokenised US stocks and exchange-traded funds to move onto Hyperliquid, using LayerZero's interoperability infrastructure to connect assets from Ethereum and BNB Chain to Hyperliquid's HyperEVM environment.

The move gives eligible users a way to transfer Ondo's tokenised equity products through the Ondo Bridge and deploy them within one of decentralised finance's most active trading ecosystems. The initial rollout covers 35 tokenised assets, including instruments linked to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust, Nvidia, Tesla, Alphabet, Circle, Netflix, Alibaba and several commodity-linked ETFs.

The integration is designed to let traders combine tokenised spot exposure with perpetual futures positions on Hyperliquid. That opens the door to basis trades, funding-rate arbitrage and delta-neutral strategies that are common in institutional markets but have been harder to execute fully onchain. Hyperliquid's appeal rests on its high-speed order book, deep derivatives liquidity and HyperEVM's compatibility with assets originating from EVM-based networks.

Ondo's tokenised stock and ETF products are structured to give holders economic exposure to the price performance of underlying publicly traded securities, rather than direct ownership of the shares themselves. The products are aimed at non-US users and are issued within a framework that includes jurisdictional restrictions, onboarding checks and product documentation for eligible markets. They do not generally confer shareholder voting rights or the full legal status of direct equity ownership, an issue that remains central to regulatory scrutiny of tokenised stocks.

Ondo Global Markets has grown quickly since its launch in September 2025, crossing $1 billion in total value locked within eight months. The platform now supports more than 260 tokenised stocks and ETFs and has processed about $18 billion in cumulative volume, giving it a leading position in a segment that is attracting exchanges, fintech firms and blockchain infrastructure providers.

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LayerZero's role is to provide the cross-chain messaging layer that allows assets to move between networks. The bridge uses an omnichain token model based on burning tokens on the source chain and minting corresponding tokens on the destination chain. That structure avoids the use of wrapped intermediaries, reducing one layer of counterparty exposure that can arise when assets are locked on one chain and represented by synthetic tokens elsewhere.

The bridge includes additional operational controls. Transfers are subject to per-asset and per-route limits, with daily capacity controls intended to contain risk if abnormal activity is detected. Verification relies on multiple independent networks, including LayerZero's own verifier, a Canary verifier and an Ondo-operated verifier. Minting on the destination chain requires the necessary attestations before completion.

For Hyperliquid, the arrival of tokenised stocks strengthens its effort to position itself as a broader onchain trading venue rather than a platform focused mainly on crypto-native assets. Its perpetual markets already attract traders seeking high leverage and round-the-clock execution. Adding tokenised spot instruments linked to equities gives sophisticated participants more ways to hedge, arbitrage and manage exposure without moving positions back to conventional brokerage infrastructure.

The development also reflects a wider race to bring capital-market products onto blockchain rails. Kraken's xStocks, Robinhood's European tokenised stock offering and other tokenisation platforms have intensified competition for users seeking fractional, near-continuous access to US market exposure. Traditional market operators are also testing blockchain-based settlement and tokenised trading models, indicating that the divide between crypto venues and regulated securities infrastructure is narrowing.

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Arabian Post – Crypto News Network