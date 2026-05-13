Circle Bets On Arc Premium Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Circle's first-quarter results have sharpened investor focus on whether its planned Arc network can turn USDC's growing scale into a broader valuation story beyond reserve income.

The stablecoin issuer reported total revenue and reserve income of $694 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 20 per cent from a year earlier, while USDC in circulation reached $77 billion at quarter-end. The operating picture, however, was more nuanced. Net income fell to $55 million from $65 million a year earlier, showing that higher stablecoin activity has not automatically translated into stronger bottom-line momentum.

Circle's shares climbed after the results as investors looked past the profit decline and focused instead on USDC adoption, transaction growth and the company's push to build Arc, a blockchain network designed around stablecoin payments and financial-market settlement. USDC on-chain transaction volume reached $21.5 trillion during the quarter, a sharp increase that strengthened Circle's argument that dollar-backed tokens are moving from crypto trading rails into wider payments and capital-market infrastructure.

Arc is central to that pitch. Circle raised $222 million through a presale of ARC tokens, valuing the network at about $3 billion on a fully diluted basis. The investor group included major names from venture capital, asset management, exchanges and financial infrastructure, signalling confidence that a stablecoin-native blockchain could attract institutional use cases that existing networks have struggled to capture at scale.

The network is being positioned as a purpose-built settlement layer where USDC is expected to play a core role in fees, liquidity and transaction flows. That differs from general-purpose blockchains such as Ethereum, where activity is tied to native tokens and where transaction costs can be volatile. Circle's strategy is to make Arc a specialised venue for payments, tokenised assets, foreign exchange activity and automated transactions involving software agents.

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The valuation question is whether Arc can give Circle a second growth engine at a time when its existing business remains heavily exposed to interest rates. Most of Circle's revenue comes from the reserves backing USDC, including Treasury bills and cash-like instruments. When rates are high, reserve income expands. When central banks cut rates, revenue pressure can emerge unless circulation grows fast enough to offset lower yields.

That sensitivity has been a central concern for analysts assessing Circle's public-market valuation. The company has benefited from stronger USDC circulation, but distribution costs and competitive pressure remain significant. Coinbase continues to be an important commercial partner, while rival stablecoin issuers are expanding across exchanges, payment networks and decentralised finance platforms. Tether remains the largest stablecoin issuer by circulation, giving it scale advantages that Circle must narrow through institutional trust, regulatory positioning and deeper integration with financial platforms.

Circle's management is attempting to reduce that dependence by expanding software, payments and infrastructure products. The company has promoted tools for AI-driven transactions, including wallets, command-line developer tools and payment functions designed for autonomous agents. The idea is that AI systems, merchants and developers could increasingly use USDC for small-value and cross-border transactions that are difficult to execute efficiently through card networks or bank wires.

Regulation is another pillar of the valuation debate. Stablecoin frameworks in the United States and Europe are pushing the sector closer to mainstream financial oversight. For Circle, that shift could be positive if institutions favour regulated, fully reserved issuers. It could also bring compliance costs and stricter limits on business models, particularly if lawmakers impose tighter rules on reserve composition, redemption rights and issuer supervision.

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The Q1 figures show both the strength and limits of Circle's current model. Revenue growth was supported by higher USDC circulation and stronger transaction activity, while adjusted earnings showed resilience. Yet the decline in net income underlined that scale alone may not be enough to justify a richer valuation unless Circle can prove that Arc, payments infrastructure and developer products can generate durable fee income.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network