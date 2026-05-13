Masterise Group Launches One Central Saigon Arabian Post

Set opposite Ben Thanh Market, One Central Saigon is a landmark mixed-use destination where luxury living, hospitality, retail and business converge at the centre of Ho Chi Minh City. The project also marks The Ritz-Carlton hotel brand's debut in Vietnam, alongside The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon, Grade A+ offices, curated retail, services and fine dining.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2026 – Masterise Homes, a member of Masterise Group, has officially launched One Central Saigon, Vietnam's first mixed-use landmark destination, marking the arrival of a new address where international standards of living, hospitality, retail, business and services come together in Ho Chi Minh City.



The launch event was attended by representatives of Ho Chi Minh City government authorities, senior leaders from Masterise Group, Masterise Homes and Marriott International, as well as leading experts in real estate, economics and tourism.

Over the past decade, the centre of gravity of the global economy has shifted decisively towards Asia, with Vietnam emerging as one of the region's most compelling growth stories. Ho Chi Minh City, the country's economic engine, is entering a new phase of development as a dynamic, deeply connected metropolis.

Around the world, certain developments have helped shape how cities are recognised internationally, from Hong Kong's IFC and Singapore's Marina Bay Sands to Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Twin Towers and Dubai's Burj Khalifa. These projects did more than create striking skylines. They helped shape how the world sees their cities and countries. One Central Saigon is positioned within this tradition of city-shaping developments, with a vision that combines international standards, Vietnamese identity and long-term urban value.

“We believe Vietnam has reached the moment where it is ready for a development of the calibre of One Central Saigon,” said Ms Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong, Managing Director, Southern Region, Masterise Group.“The project has been present in Ho Chi Minh City for some time and has passed through several phases of development. Today, it is being introduced with a clearer vision. With a sense of responsibility to contribute to the nation's development journey in a new era, Masterise Group aspires to continue building an iconic landmark where the world's highest experiential standards converge with the identity, energy and ambition of the city. This is also how we contribute to projecting the image of a modern, confident and culturally rich Vietnam onto the international stage.”