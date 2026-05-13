Dubai's ABA Title Path Meets Buducnost Test Arabian Post

Buducnost secured the tie at Morača Sports Hall in Podgorica, turning a finely balanced series into a one-sided finish with a dominant second-half display. Rasheed Sulaimon led the Montenegrin side with 24 points and four assists, while Axel Bouteille added 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Their production helped Buducnost control the rhythm and close the contest with authority after Cluj-Napoca had forced a deciding game.

Dubai reached the last four earlier by completing a 2-0 quarter-final win over Spartak Office Shoes. The club followed a commanding 102-74 home victory with an 88-84 away win in Subotica, showing a different side of its game by holding firm in a tighter contest on the road. That combination of scoring power and late-game resilience has strengthened its case as a serious title contender.

The semi-final will be played in a 1-1-1 format, the same structure used in the quarter-finals. Dubai will hold home-court advantage after finishing first in the regular season with a 21-3 record, giving Jurica Golemac's side the right to open the series at home and host a deciding third game if required. Official dates and tip-off times are yet to be announced.

The pairing carries added intrigue because Dubai and Buducnost met during the Top 8 stage, with Dubai winning 89-78 in Sarajevo and 95-78 in Podgorica. Those results underlined Dubai's ability to handle Buducnost's physicality, but the play-offs bring a different pressure, particularly against a club with deep regional pedigree and experience in knockout basketball.

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Dubai's progress has been striking for a franchise still building its identity. Founded in 2023, the club has moved quickly from ambitious entrant to one of the most watched teams in the ABA League. Its roster has been constructed around experienced international talent, with Dzanan Musa among the central figures in its offensive structure, supported by a group capable of spreading scoring responsibilities across multiple positions.

Buducnost, by contrast, enter the tie with a longer record of competing at the upper end of regional basketball. The Podgorica club's win over Cluj-Napoca demonstrated both its scoring depth and its ability to respond under pressure after the series had been extended. Sulaimon's playmaking, Bouteille's versatility and the team's strong home environment make them a dangerous opponent despite Dubai's seeding advantage.

The contest is also significant for the ABA League's broader profile. Dubai's presence has expanded the competition's geographic reach and commercial visibility, while its rapid rise has introduced a new competitive dynamic alongside established clubs from Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. A place in the final would further accelerate the club's standing in European basketball circles.

For Dubai, the immediate challenge will be to maintain the defensive discipline that helped it finish the regular season at the top. Buducnost's decisive win over Cluj-Napoca showed the danger of allowing the Montenegrin side to settle into transition offence and rhythm shooting. Dubai's guards will need to limit turnovers, protect the defensive glass and prevent Buducnost from turning the series into a physical half-court battle.