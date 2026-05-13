MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Two companies acquire users at the same cost, in the same market, with similar products. Twelve months later, one has 38% revenue retention and the other has 71%.

The product isn't the variable. The marketing isn't the variable. The variable, in nearly every case Ubitello Limited has examined, is whether the company's growth, marketing, experience, and support functions operate as a connected system or as four separate departments politely sending emails to each other.

According to Ubitello, retention is the metric where organizational connectedness compounds – and the metric where disconnectedness silently destroys value.

This article compares the connected and disconnected operating models side by side, with the specific friction points where retention erodes in each.

The Two Models, Side by Side

Experts at Ubitello observe that the operational difference between connected and disconnected growth organizations isn't visible on the org chart. It's visible in the handoffs.

Disconnected model: Marketing claims the win at signup. Product owns onboarding. Support receives confused users. No one owns the experience as a whole. Connected model: A single team – or a tightly coordinated group with shared metrics – owns the user from first touch through activation. Onboarding reflects what marketing promised, and support knows what onboarding actually delivered.

Disconnected model: Support receives churn signals first but does not have the ability to take any action. Product will know about it after a month during a quarterly review meeting. Marketing will be informed once the retention metrics start falling. Connected model: Churn signals flow into a shared operational rhythm. Support flags patterns; product investigates within days; marketing adjusts messaging before the next cohort lands.

Disconnected model: Product roadmaps are built from internal hypotheses, occasionally validated by isolated user research. Connected model: Roadmaps are built from a continuous stream of support tickets, churn interviews, and acquisition funnel drop-offs – treated as primary signal, not anecdote.

Disconnected model: Marketing optimizes top-of-funnel metrics. The disconnect between what's promised and what's delivered grows over time. Connected model: Marketing tunes its messaging based on what it actually retains. The promise narrows toward the truth, and acquisition quality improves.

How a New User is OnboardedHow Churn Signals Are HandledHow Product Decisions Are MadeHow Marketing Adapts to RealityThe Cost of the Gap, Quantified

The Gallup State of the Global Workplace 2026 study estimates that poor engagement costs the global economy some $10 trillion each year – 9% of global GDP – as global employee engagement fell to 20%.

“The drag in engagement,” says the team at Ubitello Limited,“manifests itself most obviously along the lines of functions: that message that isn't sent, that escalation that isn't made, that signal from the customer that never reaches the team who might be able to respond.”

Disengagement leads to poor handovers. Poor handovers lead to poor retention. The connection is clear, and Ubitello has seen it happen at firms both big and small.

Three Friction Points Where Retention Quietly Breaks

According to Ubitello's team, there are three places where the lack of connection is likely to create disruption to your retention efforts:

. Marketing brings users in. Product activates them. But the bridge between activation (the user did the thing once) and adoption (the user does the thing as a habit) usually has no owner. In disconnected organizations, this gap is where 40–60% of acquired users disappear without anyone noticing in real time.. Each time when you lose a customer, that person explains to you why they're leaving. In a disconnected organization, all the information will go to a CRM field and never leave it. In a connected organization, such feedback becomes a structured part of your product development strategy.. Customer success teams own renewals. Marketing owns acquisition. Almost no one owns the long quiet middle where users decide, gradually, whether they'll renew. Ubitello makes a similar observation in a marketing context: the metrics that predict renewal aren't the ones marketing typically tracks, and the metrics marketing tracks aren't the ones that predict renewal. How Connected Organizations Actually Operate

Experts at Ubitello Limited suggest five operating practices that consistently separate connected organizations from disconnected ones:

A weekly cross-functional review of cohort retention, attended by marketing, product, and support leads – not as a report-out, but as a working session Shared metrics that no single function can move alone, forcing collaboration on the path forward A single customer record that every function reads from and writes to, eliminating the“what does the system say” friction Support insights routed into product backlogs with the same priority as feature requests from sales Marketing performance reviewed against retention curves, not just acquisition curves

None of these require restructuring. All of them require the discipline to treat retention as a shared outcome rather than a metric owned by whichever team is closest to the customer at any given moment.

Where Most Companies Start

As a company sees itself within the framework of the disconnected state of affairs, Ubitello recommends that the first thing to do is implement the simplest and most powerful approach, which is holding regular meetings of marketing, product, and support with the same group data to ask one single question: what does this cohort tell us we need to change?

The Retention Advantage Connected Organizations Build

The retention advantage connected organizations build doesn't come from any single best practice. It comes from the absence of friction in places where disconnected organizations have learned to tolerate friction. Each removed handoff seam is a small gain; together, those gains compound into the difference between 38% and 71% retention twelve months out.

For B2B companies serious about retention as a strategic asset, Ubitello Limited believes the meaningful work isn't optimizing any one function harder – it's making the seams between functions disappear. Quiet integration as the operational layer where lasting retention is actually built.