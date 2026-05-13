Frida Kahlo And Diego Rivera Are Given A Voice By New York's Metropolitan Opera The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera are the subject of two closely linked New York presentations this spring, one onstage and one in the gallery. At the Metropolitan Opera House, El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego opens on 14 May, while the Museum of Modern Art is showing Frida and Diego: The Last Dream until 12 September.

The opera, which premiered in San Diego in 2022 after more than a decade in development, brings together music by Gabriela Lena Frank and a libretto by Nilo Cruz. Both are Pulitzer Prize winners. Its story is deliberately unliteral: Kahlo's spirit rises from the underworld on the Day of the Dead, reunites with Rivera, and helps him cross over. In the Met production, Isabel Leonard sings Kahlo and Carlos Álvarez sings Rivera.

Frank has said she wanted the score to suggest Mexican musical traditions without leaning on them too heavily. Marimba and hints of mariachi appear, but the larger atmosphere is dreamlike, shaped by the tension between beauty and dissonance. That balance mirrors Kahlo's life, which was marked by physical pain, emotional intensity, and an enduring visual language that turned suffering into form.

The production's visual world comes from Jon Bausor, who designed the sets and costumes and also co-curated the MoMA exhibition with Beverly Adams, a specialist in Latin American art. Bausor began work on the opera more than two years ago, and his designs avoid direct quotation in favor of suggestion: cracked earth on the stage floor, scaffolding that recalls Rivera's mural practice, and a mood he describes as both ritualistic and sad.

At MoMA, the same theatrical sensibility shapes the display. Kahlo's self-portraits, Rivera's paintings, photographs of the artists, and watercolors for Rivera's 1932 ballet H.P. (Horsepower) are arranged in a setting of scaffolding, blue curtains, and a red tree that rises toward a ceiling mirror. The result is not a neutral museum hang but a staged encounter with two artists whose relationship has long invited mythmaking.

Together, the opera and the exhibition suggest how durable that myth remains. Kahlo and Rivera continue to move between disciplines, institutions, and audiences - not as fixed historical figures, but as artists whose work still generates new forms of interpretation.