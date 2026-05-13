Latin American Galleries Dominate At Frieze New York The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Frieze New York's Latin American contingent is larger this year, but the story behind that growth is as much about infrastructure as it is about ambition.

Fourteen galleries from the region are participating in Frieze New York 2026, with Brazil standing out in particular. Latitude supported all eight Brazilian galleries at the fair, even as the Trump administration's 50% tariff on imports from Brazil to the US has made participation more complicated. The pressure is not only financial. Shipping costs, visa restrictions, and broader political tensions continue to shape how galleries from the region move through the US art-fair circuit.

Mexico is also more visible on the floor. Campeche, the Mexico City gallery founded in 2021 by Fátima González, is appearing in Frieze's Focus section for the first time. Christine Messineo, Frieze's Americas director, said she brought González and Omayra Alvarado-Jensen of the Colombian gallery Instituto de Visión onto the fair's selection committee to help broaden research into emerging Latin American artists and galleries. For Messineo, the subsidized Focus sector is part of Frieze's role in helping shape the ecosystem around the market itself.

That idea is visible at W-Galería's stand, where Chilean artist Seba Calfuqueo won the Focus Stand Prize on Wednesday, May 13. The Baltimore Museum of Art acquired one of her works, and she received an unrestricted award of $5,000. Calfuqueo, who is of Mapuche heritage, has typically worked in performance and video, but the pieces shown in Focus are sculptural works made with hair, papier-mâché, metallic lustre, and mother-of-pearl glazes. They address colonial violence against the Mapuche and broader abuses committed against Indigenous peoples in South America.

Elsewhere in the fair, Kurimanzutto is showing an exhibition of works by Jerónimo López Ramírez, known as Dr Lakra, alongside pieces by Miguel Covarrubias. The exhibition runs until June 13, though Dr Lakra was unable to attend the opening after being denied a visa.

The result is a fair that reflects both the growing confidence of Latin American galleries and the practical barriers that still define access to New York. Expansion is underway, but it is unfolding within a system still shaped by tariffs, borders, and uneven mobility.