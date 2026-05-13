MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) As the U.S. midterm elections approach, a new and unusual force is shaping political conversations online: AI-generated influencers. These digital characters, designed to look like real people, are increasingly appearing across social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, where they promote Donald Trump and his political message while attacking his opponents.

It would be interesting to get the views of companies like AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: AIMV) about how the public can best be protected from being swayed by these genuine-looking AI avatars at a time when...

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