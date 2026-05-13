Egyptian Awqaf Ministry, State Banks Agree To Instalment Plan For Eid Sacrifice Vouchers

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Buyers of state-managed Eid Al-Adha sacrificial meat vouchers will be able to pay in instalments over six months, following two cooperation protocols signed between the Ministry of Awqaf, Banque Misr, and the National Bank of Egypt.

The agreements, witnessed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, stipulate that the Ministry of Awqaf will bear any administrative fees exceeding the fixed price of the voucher.

Minister of Awqaf Osama Al-Azhari signed the protocols with Banque Misr CEO Hisham Okasha and National Bank of Egypt CEO Mohamed El-Etreby.

Al-Azhari stated the agreements, which coincide with the approach of Eid Al-Adha, are part of state efforts to expand social protection and community solidarity. He described the cooperation as an integrated model for state institutions executing humanitarian initiatives, aimed at facilitating access to the vouchers and ensuring meat reaches the most vulnerable families. He added that the coordination eases the process for those wishing to perform the religious rite, reflecting Egyptian values of giving.

The bank chief executives noted the protocols utilise institutional capabilities to serve citizens, streamline the service, and increase the project's revenues to provide more aid to beneficiaries.

The sacrificial voucher project, now in its 11th consecutive year, has reached over 10 million families previously. The ministry has designated a new short code, 17779, to manage the service.

Vouchers are priced at 7,000 EGP for imported meat and 9,500 EGP for local meat. The purchaser receives a seven-kilogram share of the sacrifice, while the remainder of the meat is distributed according to audited beneficiary lists maintained by the Ministry of Social Solidarity.