Egypt Stresses Water-Food Security Link At Africa Forward Summit

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, underscored that sustainable water management is essential for strengthening food security and improving the resilience of Africa's agricultural systems against climate change and water scarcity.

According to the ministry, Sewilam participated in a high-level roundtable on agriculture during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, which focused on building more productive, sustainable, and resilient food and agricultural systems across the continent.

The session brought together ministers, senior officials, international organizations, and private sector representatives to discuss partnerships and priority agricultural value chains that support food security and sustainable development.

Discussions emphasized moving from dialogue to implementation through concrete partnerships, financing mechanisms, and clear timelines for agricultural and food projects. Participants also examined ways to mobilize blended finance and strengthen the roles of both public and private sectors in supporting agricultural value chains, from research and extension services to production, processing, and financing solutions.

Key sectors under review included grains, oilseeds, animal feed, dairy products, horticulture, cash crops, sustainable agriculture, and innovation.

Sewilam stressed that Egypt's participation reflects the close link between water security and food security, noting that improving water-use efficiency is central to Egypt's efforts to support sustainable agriculture. He added that Egypt is working to maximize the efficient use of its water resources amid climate and demographic pressures to ensure sustainable agricultural production and resilient food systems.