Qatar Men Win Gold, Women Secure Bronze In 3X3 Basketball At GCC Games Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's national 3x3 basketball teams impressed at the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026, with the men's team winning gold and the women claiming a historic first-ever bronze medal in the tournament.

At Al Gharafa Hall, the men's team produced a dominant run to the title, sealing the gold medal with a commanding 20-11 victory over Bahrain in the final. The hosts impressed throughout the tournament attacking play.

Qatar opened their campaign with victories over the UAE (22-9), Bahrain (21-15), Kuwait (21-7) and Saudi Arabia (19-12) in the group stage before defeating Saudi Arabia again 21-11 in the semi-finals. Saudi Arabia later secured bronze after beating the UAE 13-9. The triumph follows Qatar's recent success at the Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026, where the men's side also captured blade-->

Qatar's women's team also celebrated a landmark achievement after defeating Kuwait 11-9 in the bronze medal match to secure their first podium finish in GCC Games history. The team had earlier registered group-stage wins against Oman (15-10), Bahrain (21-15) and Kuwait (14-13), before losing 18-11 to Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals.

The medal ceremony was attended by Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman al-Kuwari, Second Vice-President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Mohammed bin Saad al-Mughaseeb, President of the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) and Chairman of the Gulf Basketball Coordinating blade-->

Al-Mughaseeb described the medals as a historic achievement for Qatari basketball, saying the results reflected the steady progress of the national programme. He added that the women's bronze medal, the first in the country's GCC Games history, highlighted the success of the federation's development pathway and the growing popularity of the sport.

Saadoun Sabah al-Kuwari, Secretary-General of the QBF and Director of National Teams, praised both squads for their discipline and commitment, saying the results were evidence of the federation's strong technical structure. He noted that the men's side showed great character on their way to the title, while the women produced outstanding performances to achieve a historic blade-->

Captain Yaseen Ismail, Director of National 3x3 Teams, said the tournament reflected the tactical and technical development of both squads, adding that the players showed composure under pressure and the ability to deliver in decisive moments. He said the double success would provide added motivation for the technical staff and players ahead of future regional and international competitions.

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