HH The Amir, UAE President Push For Joint Coordination
During the call, they discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them in a manner that serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples.
They also addressed developments on the regional and international fronts, particularly the current developments in the region and efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability.
Both sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation regarding various issues of common interest in a way that contributes to supporting security and peace at the regional and international levels.UAE security peace
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