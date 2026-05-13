Qatar Team Soar To Showjumping Gold

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's equestrian team clinched the gold medal in the team show jumping competition at the 4th Gulf Games Doha 2026, delivering a commanding performance on home soil at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena.

The quartet of Faleh Suwaid al-Ajmi, Salman Mohammed al-Emadi, Khalid Mohammed al-Emadi and Bassem Mohammed dominated the 145cm event, which featured two rounds and a jump-off, to secure the top podium blade-->

The UAE team claimed the silver medal through riders Mohammed Ahmed al-Owais, Abdullah Humaid al-Muhairi, Saeed Mohammed al-Mazrouei and Sheikh Ali Jassim al-Nuaimi while Kuwait secured the bronze medal with riders Yara al-Hunaidi, Annaz al-Annaz, Hussein al-Kharafi and Ali al-Kharafi.

HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia and Qatar Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the 4th GCC Games, crowned the winners.

The individual show jumping competition will be held today, with riders competing at a height of 140cm in a two-round format with a jump-off.

Badr bin Mohammed al-Darwish, President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation, hailed the gold medal as a significant milestone for Qatari equestrian sport, crediting the result to sustained preparation, teamwork and strong technical planning. He added that the achievement reflects the continued support for equestrian development in Qatar and the growing competitiveness of national riders on the regional stage.

GCCGamesDoha QATAR showjumping competition Equestrian