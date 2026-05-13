Qatar Rail Rolls Out Hidden Disability Programme
The Sunflower programme allows passengers to wear a sunflower symbol - a quiet, voluntary cue that they may have a hidden disability and could benefit from additional assistance, more time, or clearer communication while travelling.
Reinforcing its commitment to delivering an inclusive and accessible travel experience for every passenger, Qatar Rail said in a press release on Wednesday that the initiative forms part of its wider drive to elevate customer experience across its networks, building on the successful rollout of the Best Buddies programme last year.
As a Sunflower-enabled transport network, Qatar Rail has woven the programme into key passenger touchpoints, from stations to onboard services, ensuring a consistent and supportive experience throughout the journey. Its customer service teams have undergone specialised training to recognise the Sunflower symbol and are well equipped to assist passengers with hidden disabilities with empathy, professionalism, and care.
Under its unifying "Every Journey Matters" banner, Qatar Rail continues to roll out inclusive initiatives designed to ensure that every customer travels with dignity, confidence, and care. The approach mirrors the company's broader commitment to social responsibility and aligns squarely with its ESG priorities.
In collaboration with its service provider RKH Qitarat, Qatar Rail is also exploring further initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility and comfort for different passenger groups - part of its sustained effort to maintain a safe and trusted public transport system in Qatar.Doha Metro Lusail Tram Qatar Rail Sunflower programme
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