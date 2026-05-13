Draft Law To Overhaul Private Schools Regulation Approved

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Cabinet Wednesday approved a draft law regulating private schools, paving the way for a sweeping modernisation of the legal framework that governs private education across the country.

Drawn up by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the proposed legislation seeks to tighten governance standards and lift the quality of education at every level, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the national education strategy. The Cabinet decided that the draft will be published on the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau's "Sharek" platform to gather public feedback before being referred for legislative review under the approved procedures.

The decision came as His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan in Doha.

Speaking after the session, His Excellency Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi said the prime minister briefed ministers on a series of meetings and contacts conducted in recent days at the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. The discussions, he said, formed part of Qatar's wider efforts to support regional and international initiatives aimed at reducing tensions, reinforcing security and stability, and securing lasting peace in the region.

The Cabinet reiterated Doha's support for the mediation efforts led by Pakistan, welcoming what it described as Islamabad's constructive role in bringing parties closer together, and called on the international community to back efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Ministers also condemned Sunday's drone strike on a commercial cargo vessel in Qatar's territorial waters, branding it a "flagrant violation" of freedom of navigation and international law. They further rejected any attempt to use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage in regional conflicts or to alter its status as an international waterway.

Separately, the Cabinet praised the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs' 2025-2030 strategy, launched on Tuesday by the prime minister. The strategy aims to consolidate the message of Islam in thought, worship and behaviour, and to help build modern, cohesive and sustainable societies.

Ministers also approved a draft memorandum of understanding on legal cooperation between Qatar's Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Justice of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed the 2025 annual report of the Permanent Committee for Search, Rescue and Humanitarian Aid in the affected areas in sisterly and friendly countries, along with a report on Qatar's participation in the COP30 United Nations climate conference, scheduled to take place in Brazil in November 2025.

private schools legal framework Cabinet legislative review