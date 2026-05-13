Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Sommerfeld

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Landau met today with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld in Washington, DC. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister signed the International Community of Practice Operating Principles, strengthening cooperation on diplomatic training between the United States, Ecuador, and our partners.

The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister Sommerfeld discussed pathways for combatting transnational criminal organizations and ending illegal immigration in our hemisphere. They also discussed opportunities for U.S. investment in Ecuador's infrastructure projects and advancing the bilateral civilian nuclear partnership.